Man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding in Dennis Port

Man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding in Dennis Port

May 27, 2020

DENNIS PORT – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about two stories from scaffolding sometime before 1 PM Wednesday. Rescuers rushed to a Chase Street location and transported the victim to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

