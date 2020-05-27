DENNIS PORT – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about two stories from scaffolding sometime before 1 PM Wednesday. Rescuers rushed to a Chase Street location and transported the victim to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from scaffolding in Dennis Port
May 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
