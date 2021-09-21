You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall from staging in Cotuit

Man seriously injured in fall from staging in Cotuit

September 21, 2021

COTUIT – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 18 feet from some staging in Cotuit about 10 AM Tuesday. Rescuers responded to a Trout Brook Road residence and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

