COTUIT – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 18 feet from some staging in Cotuit about 10 AM Tuesday. Rescuers responded to a Trout Brook Road residence and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Cape Cod airfield in Marstons Mills to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Man seriously injured in fall from staging in Cotuit
September 21, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
