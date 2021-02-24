You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in fall in Sandwich

Man seriously injured in fall in Sandwich

February 24, 2021

SANDWICH – A man was seriously injured in a fall in Sandwich around 1:45 PM Wednesday. The incident happened at the Sandwich Taverna at 290 Route 130. The victim was taken to the Forestdale School to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 