Man seriously injured in apparent fall from skateboard accident in Dennis

September 11, 2021

DENNIS – A man was seriously injured after reportedly falling from a skateboard in Dennis. The incident happened on Old Wharf Road near Oak Street Extension sometime after 4 PM Saturday afternoon. The victim suffered a head injury and was transported to the Ezra H. Baker School to meet a MedFlight helicopter which flew him to a trauma center. It was not confirmed if the victim was wearing a helmet. Further details were not immediately available.

