You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man seriously injured in skateboarding in Dennis succumbs to injuries

Man seriously injured in skateboarding in Dennis succumbs to injuries

September 22, 2021

Dennis Fire/CWN

DENNISA man who was seriously injured in a skateboarding accident in Dennis on September 11th has died. The victim described only as a middle aged man was reportedly not wearing a helmet and suffered trauma. He was flown to a Boston hospital but did not survive.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 