DENNIS – A man who was seriously injured in a skateboarding accident in Dennis on September 11th has died. The victim described only as a middle aged man was reportedly not wearing a helmet and suffered trauma. He was flown to a Boston hospital but did not survive.
Man seriously injured in skateboarding in Dennis succumbs to injuries
September 22, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
