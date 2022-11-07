You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man suffers steam burns in Woods Hole

Man suffers steam burns in Woods Hole

November 7, 2022

WOODS  HOLE – A man reportedly suffered burns after a steam pipe rupture in Woods Hole around 2:30 PM Monday. Rescuers responded to a Marine Biolost Laboratory (MBL) building at 5 North Street to find the victim suffering from burns to his hands. The victim was transported to the burn unit at Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.

