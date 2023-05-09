You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Man taken to hospital after slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

Man taken to hospital after slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

May 9, 2023



PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured in a slip and fall at West End Breakwater in Provincetown about noon Tuesday. Firefighters from Flyers Boat Yard along with others from shore made their way to the scene along with the Provincetown Harbormaster. Due to low tide, the victim was carried a distance in a stokes basket and loaded onto the Harbormaster’s vessel. The victim was taken to MacMillan Wharf to meet the ambulance for transport to the hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

This is the latest in a long series of mishaps at the popular walking route to Long Point.
Photos via Pilgrim Monument Webcam/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 