Man taken to hospital after slip and fall on West End Breakwater in Provincetown





PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured in a slip and fall at West End Breakwater in Provincetown about noon Tuesday. Firefighters from Flyers Boat Yard along with others from shore made their way to the scene along with the Provincetown Harbormaster. Due to low tide, the victim was carried a distance in a stokes basket and loaded onto the Harbormaster’s vessel. The victim was taken to MacMillan Wharf to meet the ambulance for transport to the hospital. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear.

This is the latest in a long series of mishaps at the popular walking route to Long Point.

Photos via Pilgrim Monument Webcam/CWN