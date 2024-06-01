YARMOUTH – A mariner is safe after a vessel reportedly capsized in Bass River near the Yacht Club around 4:30 PM Saturday. According to reports, the vessel was in tow when the incident occurred. It then drifted across the river off Uncle Barney’s Way in Dennis. The victim was wearing a life preserver and declined medical evaluation. Further details were not immediately available.
Mariner safe after vessel capsizes in Bass River
June 1, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
