Martha’s Vineyard man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for armed bank robbery



EDGARTOWN – An Edgartown man was sentenced today for robbing a Falmouth bank. Defendant zip-tied bank employees and customers, brandished a firearm, placed a purported bomb on the counter and fled the scene in the vehicle of a bank customer.

Petar Petyoshin, 40, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley to 100 months in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release. In October 2023, Petyoshin pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery.



On April 8, 2023, Petyoshin departed Martha’s Vineyard aboard a Steamship Authority vessel at 7 a.m. and arrived at Woods Hole in Falmouth. At approximately 8:58 a.m. on April 8, 2023, Petyoshin entered the Rockland Trust Bank in Falmouth, placed a purported bomb on the teller counter and brandished a firearm. Petyoshin pointed the firearm at the tellers and customers, telling one bank employee, “I’m robbing you,” before having the customers and bank employees zip-tie each other’s hands together. Petyoshin then had two tellers place over $20,000 in cash from the bank into a brown bag, took a customer’s car keys and fled the scene in the customer’s vehicle. Petyoshin then boarded a 1:15 p.m. return ferry to Martha’s Vineyard.

On May 23, 2023, Petyoshin was arrested on state charges in connection with the robbery. A subsequent search of his residence in Edgartown resulted in the recovery of thousands of dollars in cash bundled together in Rockland Trust money bands, zip ties and clothing items Petyoshin was captured wearing on surveillance footage both before and after the robbery. Additionally, 57 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were seized during the search. The same jacket worn by Petyoshin during the robbery was recovered during a search of Petyoshin’s personal locker at the Oak Bluffs Water Department where he was employed. The investigation also determined that the Facebook page for Petyoshin’s clothing store, Dapper Martha’s Vineyard, displayed photos of the same clothing – including jacket, sunglasses and wig – he wore during the bank robbery.

Immediately following the robbery, Petyoshin made a several thousand-dollar cash downpayment on a lease for a new Mercedes.

