MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to 6 Whippoorwill Circle about 3:15 PM. According to reports a microwave oven caught fire and extended to the cabinets before being knocked down. There were no reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee Firefighters battle a kitchen fire
May 19, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
