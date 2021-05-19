You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Firefighters battle a kitchen fire

Mashpee Firefighters battle a kitchen fire

May 19, 2021

MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters were called to a kitchen fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews were called to 6 Whippoorwill Circle about 3:15 PM. According to reports a microwave oven caught fire and extended to the cabinets before being knocked down. There were no reports of injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 