MASHPEE – A fire broke out at a house in Mashpee shortly before 4:30 PM Thursday. The fire at 7 Driver Lane appeared to have started in the basement fire flames visible on arrival. A working fire assignment brought mutual aid to the scene and to cover the Mashpee station. No injuries were reported. A sprinkler system kept the flames from spreading beyond the basement. Thick smoke had to be ventilated from the basement. Officials are reportedly investigating a hot water heater as a possible cause of the fire. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee firefighters called to house fire
July 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
