MASHPEE – Mashpee Firefighters were called to a gasoline spill Tuesday morning. It happened when the fuel tank of a truck was punctured on Seneca Avenue around 11 AM. Fire crews worked to contain the spill which was close to a nearby pond. Mashpee DPW responded with sand and firefighters prepared to dike te spill and possibly apply foam. The Mass Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the spill. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee firefighters respond to gasoline spill
April 14, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
