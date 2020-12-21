You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee infant rushed to hospital with facial burns

Mashpee infant rushed to hospital with facial burns

December 21, 2020

MASHPEE – An infant suffered reportedly suffered serious burns to the face from hot liquid in Mashpee late Monday morning. Rescuers responded to a Cape Drive location about 11:15 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 