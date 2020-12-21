MASHPEE – An infant suffered reportedly suffered serious burns to the face from hot liquid in Mashpee late Monday morning. Rescuers responded to a Cape Drive location about 11:15 AM. A MedFlight helicopter was requested but not available due to weather so the victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Mashpee infant rushed to hospital with facial burns
December 21, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
