Mashpee man dies while hiking in White Mountains

MASHPEE – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reports that a Massachusetts man died after suffering an unknown medical condition while summiting Mt. Jefferson on Saturday afternoon September 12.

Officials say that 60-year-old Joseph Gormley from Mashpee, was hiking in a small group when he suddenly collapsed just before 2:00 p.m. Several Good Samaritan hikers, many who were in the medical profession, who witnessed the event immediately started CPR and called 911. Fish and Game Conservation Officers were alerted to the emergency and started the rescue response.

Due to the nature of the medical emergency, air support was requested from the National Guard unit from Concord. They responded by scrambling a crew as quickly as possible, getting a Blackhawk helicopter in the air, and flying north from Concord. At the same time they were requested for another emergency hiker call on the summit of Mt. Lafayette. Fair weather conditions and the seriousness of the hikers’ conditions played a major role in the use of air support during these rescues.

The National Guard helicopter crew arrived on scene and was able to extract the hiker from the summit of Mt. Jefferson by hoisting him up into the aircraft using a winch; a manuever which did not require a landing.

Unfortunately, despite all the exhaustive efforts by fellow hikers providing constant resuscitation for nearly 2 hours and the arrival of the National Guard helicopter, he did not survive. The hiker, whose name is being withheld pending notification to family members, was experienced and in good health prior to his collapse.