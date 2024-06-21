Mashpee Police investigate two incidents of anti-Muslim vandalism



MASHPEE – In a press release, Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline tells CWN that on June 12th, 2024 at approximately 7:38 PM, the Mashpee Police Department responded to the area of Cotuit Road and Windsor Way for the report of vandalism. Upon arrival, officers observed an approximately 3 foot retaining wall alongside the southbound lane of Cotuit Road spray painted with the words “Muslims not welcome”. While investigating this incident, it was discovered that there was a second incident of vandalism on a large stone in the area of Emma Oakley Mills Way and Route 130. Written in spray paint at this scene were the words “[expletive deleted] off Muslims”.

Members of the Mashpee Police Detective Bureau immediately responded with assistance of the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit. An immediate investigation into the facts and circumstances was initiated and a K-9 search was also attempted. Due the the length of time from the discovery and the dissipation of target odor a K-9 track was unable to be performed.

Chief Carline adds that this is a very active and ongoing investigation and it would be inappropriate for him to comment further at this time until the investigation has been completed.