Mashpee Police investigating report of shots fired at local apartment complex



MASHPEE – Mashpee Police report that on Tuesday at approximately 7:38 PM, they received a report of a shooting in the B Building of the Mashpee Village located off Old Barnstable Road in Mashpee. Multiple witnesses confirmed they heard shots fired inside a residence with both the victim and suspect fleeing the area on foot. The shooting appeared to be the result of a physical altercation outside the residence which occurred just prior to the incident.

The area was immediately secured and at this time there is no threat to the public. The matter is currently under investigation by the Mashpee Police Department Detective Bureau. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the detective bureau at 508-539-1484. This is an active and ongoing investigation at this time and more information will be provided as it becomes available.