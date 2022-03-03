You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police people of interest in local incident

Mashpee Police people of interest in local incident

March 3, 2022


MASHPEE – Mashpee Police want to see if you know the individuals or vehicle in these photos? Detectives are looking to speak with them regarding an incident at South Cape Village. If you have any information or know who they are please contact Officer Koch @ 508-539-1480 ext 7239.

