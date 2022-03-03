MASHPEE – Mashpee Police want to see if you know the individuals or vehicle in these photos? Detectives are looking to speak with them regarding an incident at South Cape Village. If you have any information or know who they are please contact Officer Koch @ 508-539-1480 ext 7239.
Mashpee Police people of interest in local incident
March 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
