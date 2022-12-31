You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest

December 31, 2022


MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.

