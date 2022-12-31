MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are asking for the public to help as they are looking to identify this man who possibly lives in the area of Ashumet Road. Any information please contact Officer Gillian Brown at [email protected] or 508-539-1480 ext 7547. Police did not release any other information.
Mashpee Police seek public help in locating person of interest
December 31, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- EPA Finalizes Water Rule That Repeals Trump-Era Changes
- More Work on Rt. 28, Strawberry Hill Road Begins Jan. 3
- Cape Cod Gateway Airport Holding Environmental Review Meeting
- First Day Hikes Primed to Kick Off 2023 Across Cape Cod
- Big Brothers Big Sisters Bouncing Back From Pandemic
- CDC, AMA Urge Residents to Get Flu Shots
- Mega Millions Jackpot Sits At $640M
- Operation Safe Ride for New Year’s Eve Offered on Outer Cape
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony’s New Year’s Day Party
- Sunday Journal – Sharks Research Season Review with Greg Skomal
- Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran
- Community Health Centers to Benefit from State Funding
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Starts Education, Child Care Taskforce