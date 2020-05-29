You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mashpee Police seek suspects re malicious destruction of property

Mashpee Police seek suspects re malicious destruction of property

May 29, 2020


MASHPEEMashpee Police are looking to identify the two individuals pictured above regarding malicious destruction of property to a local business. If you know who they are or have any information that could help us identify them please contact Officer Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you for your assistance!

