MASHPEE – Mashpee Police are looking to identify the two individuals pictured above regarding malicious destruction of property to a local business. If you know who they are or have any information that could help us identify them please contact Officer Cook @ 508-539-1480 ext 7263. Thank you for your assistance!
Mashpee Police seek suspects re malicious destruction of property
May 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
