Mashpee Police seeking missing person

February 4, 2020

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Todd Carey. Todd was last seen approximately one month ago. Todd is homeless, frequents homeless shelters and camps in the Hyannis area, and is in his late 50’s. Anyone with information regarding Todd’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant John Petrosh at (508)539-1480 ext. 7237.

