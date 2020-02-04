MASHPEE – The Mashpee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Todd Carey. Todd was last seen approximately one month ago. Todd is homeless, frequents homeless shelters and camps in the Hyannis area, and is in his late 50’s. Anyone with information regarding Todd’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant John Petrosh at (508)539-1480 ext. 7237.
Mashpee Police seeking missing person
February 4, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Brewster Resident Wins $4 Million Mega Bucks Instant Game
- Iowa Caucus Results Delayed by Technical Troubles
- Steamship Authority Presents Updated Terminal Reconstruction Plan
- Big Lots to Fill Retail Void in Dennis Port
- Massachusetts Gas Prices Down 1 Cent for 3rd Straight Week
- “Cole’s Socks for Smiles” Reaches Over 40,000 Donated Pairs
- Gottlieb to Run for Reelection to Mashpee Board
- Enhanced Access to Detox Services to Continue for Vineyard Residents
- 4Cs & Upper Cape Tech Partner to Offer Manufacturing Courses
- Barnstable Democrats to Hold Monthly Meeting
- Flatley Foundation Provides Support for Fall River Diocese Schools
- Gov. Baker: Coronavirus Risk in Massachusetts Extremely Low
- Taking a Shot at HPV Prevention