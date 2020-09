If you have any information please contact Mashpee Police at 508-539-1480.

– Mashpee PD is attempting to locate Anais Catala to check her well being. Her family has not seen her since Sunday, August 30, 2020, and they have reason to believe that she may be endangered. Anais is known to frequent the Hyannis area. She is 18 years old and approximately 6’0 tall and 130 lbs.