Mass Environmental Police participate in “Operation Dry Water”



BOSTON, MA – In an effort to increase public safety and marine compliance in the Commonwealth, the Massachusetts Environmental Police today announced the agency will participate in Operation Dry Water, a nationwide campaign addressing boating under the influence (BUI), over Independence Day Weekend from July 3–5. The holiday is known not only for the increased numbers of recreational boaters on the water, but for an increase in the number of injuries and deadly accidents related to boating under the influence. State and local law enforcement agencies, the U.S. Coast Guard, and recreational boating safety advocates and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) are participating in the campaign to help raise awareness and prevent tragedies related to boating under the influence.

“Massachusetts has seen a dramatic increase in tragic boating accidents this year attributed to great boating weather and a significant growth in boating traffic,” said Massachusetts Environmental Police Colonel Shaun Santos. “Enforcing BUIs to increase boating safety is a critical priority for the Massachusetts Environmental Police, and we look forward to collaborating with local police agencies across the Commonwealth to enforce BUI law.”

According to the United States Coast Guard, there were 4,168 recreational boating accidents nationally in 2019 leading to 613 deaths, 2,559 injuries and approximately $55 million dollars of damage to property. Of the fatalities, 77% were due to drowning. Of those who drowned, 84% of the victims were not wearing a life jacket.

In Massachusetts, operating any vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is strictly prohibited. Boaters are also prohibited from operating within 150 feet of public or private swimming areas. All boaters are urged to operate their vessels at reasonable speeds based upon existing conditions, including traffic density, weather, and visibility. For inland waters, operating at a speed greater than 45 mph is considered excessive.

Boating safety ultimately starts onshore. Boaters should file a float plan with a friend or family prior to getting underway. Boaters are reminded that all boats are required to carry personal flotation devices and all passengers less than 12 years of age must be in a life jacket whenever above decks while underway.

In recent years, to help ensure residents and visitors are able to enjoy land and maritime activities in areas with a significant recreational presence, the Massachusetts Environmental Police and local and federal law enforcement agencies have convened a Merrimack River Task Force and the Connecticut River Task Force. These Task Forces will also participate in Operation Dry Water this weekend.

The Merrimack River Task Force is composed of law enforcement and vessels from Lowell, Lawrence, Methuen, Chelmsford, Dracut, Tyngsboro and Andover. The Connecticut River Task Force is composed of law enforcement and vessels from Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton, South Hadley and Chicopee, and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. The Massachusetts Environmental Police, United States Coast Guard and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation serve on each task force.

On the water, the groups collaborate to enforce boating and watercraft violations, ensure the legal and safe operation of watercraft, and prevent trespassing and littering on islands and beaches along the Merrimack River. On land, the Task Forces enforce parking rules and regulations, and deter general criminal activity, with a focus on boat ramps.

All boating accidents must be reported to the Massachusetts Environmental Police at (800) 632-8075.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police is the primary agency responsible for enforcing the Commonwealth’s fish and game, boating, and off-highway vehicle laws. MEP officers, while authorized to enforce all general laws, focus on laws and regulations related to the protection of natural resources and public parks and land; boat and off-highway vehicle use; and hazardous waste disposal. MEP officers serve as stewards of the state’s natural resources, patrolling forests, parks, inland waterways, and coastal waters throughout the Commonwealth.