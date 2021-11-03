SANDWICH – A crash involving a motorcycle was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound at exit 63 (old exit 4). A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Sandwich High School for a victim with reported leg trauma. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
MedFlight called after crash involving motorcycle in Sandwich
November 3, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
