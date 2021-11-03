You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight called after crash involving motorcycle in Sandwich

November 3, 2021

SANDWICH – A crash involving a motorcycle was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday. The crash happened eastbound at exit 63 (old exit 4). A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Sandwich High School for a victim with reported leg trauma. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

