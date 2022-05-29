You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight called after fall at Falmouth convenience store

May 29, 2022

FALMOUTH – Rescuers were called to the Cumberland Farms store on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth sometime after 10 AM Sunday morning after a woman had fallen and reportedly struck her head. Due to the seriousness of the injuries, a MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

