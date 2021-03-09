BOURNE – A MedFlight helicopter was called to Bourne Fire Station 4 on Barrows Landing Road about 12:30 PM after a reported possible amputation of a hand. Rescuers were called to a Portside Drive location and rushed the victim to the helicopter which flew him to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.
MedFlight called after reported hand amputation in Bourne
March 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Child Tax Credit Expansion Sets Up Showdown with GOP
- Biden Hopes to Boost Offshore Wind as Massachusetts Project Advances
- Harwich Granted State Funding for Pedestrian Projects
- Moran Supports Women’s History Month with New Legislation
- COMM Water District Flushing to Begin Wednesday
- 4Cs Proud of its Transition Online and Role as Vaccination Site
- Barnstable County Officials Offer Vaccine Registration Demo
- State Awards Funding For Student Substance Abuse Treatment
- Nantucket, Other Cape Sites Make Top U.S. Coastal Towns List
- Report: Cape Cod’s Red Hot Real Estate Market Continues
- Food Pantry to Host Grab and Go Event Open to All
- State Introduces Security Measures to Stem Unemployment Fraud
- Provincetown Project Awarded State Grant