MedFlight called after reported hand amputation in Bourne

MedFlight called after reported hand amputation in Bourne

March 9, 2021

BOURNE – A MedFlight helicopter was called to Bourne Fire Station 4 on Barrows Landing Road about 12:30 PM after a reported possible amputation of a hand. Rescuers were called to a Portside Drive location and rushed the victim to the helicopter which flew him to Rhode Island Hospital trauma center in Providence. Further details were not immediately available.

