You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro

MedFlight called after rollover crash in Truro

July 3, 2022

TRURO – A traffic crash resulted in one vehicle rolling over. The crash happened sometime after 4 PM Sunday on Route 6 at Stotts Crossing. One person suffered serious injuries and a MedFlight helicopter was requested to fly that victim to an off-Cape trauma center. One other victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Two other people were treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Truro Polioce/

