FALMOUTH – At least one person was seriously injured when a pickup struck a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened about 8 PM at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ashumet Road. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life. A second ambulance was called to the scene for a second victin who was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to transport the seriously injured victim to an off Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
MedFlight called after truck vs tree in Falmouth
September 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
