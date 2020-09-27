You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight called after truck vs tree in Falmouth

MedFlight called after truck vs tree in Falmouth

September 26, 2020

FALMOUTH – At least one person was seriously injured when a pickup struck a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened about 8 PM at the intersection of Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Ashumet Road. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage using the Jaws of Life. A second ambulance was called to the scene for a second victin who was taken to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at Falmouth Hospital to transport the seriously injured victim to an off Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 