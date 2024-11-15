You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / MedFlight helicopters called for two pediatric injuries in Sandwich

MedFlight helicopters called for two pediatric injuries in Sandwich

November 15, 2024

SANDWICH – Two MedFlight helicopters were called to Sandwich after 4 PM Friday for pediatric injuries. An infant reportedly fell down some stairs at a residence off Boardley Road. A short time later a toddler was injured in a fall from playground equipment at the Little Learners Preschool on Quaker Meetinghouse Road. Both victims were transported to the Forestdale School to meet the helicopters. Further details were not immediately available.

