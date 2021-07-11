SANDWICH – A medical condition may have led to a vehicle losing control and striking a tree in Sandwich sometime after 11 AM Sunday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 61-63 (old exits 3-4). The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Traffic slowdowns were reported in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Medical condition may have led to car vs tree on Route 6 in Sandwich
July 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
