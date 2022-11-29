You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Medical condition may have led to truck taking out two poles by Otis rotary in Bourne

November 29, 2022

BOURNE – A medical condition may have led to a truck striking a vehicle and taking down two poles in Bourne. It happened around 2:30 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Otis rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.

