BOURNE – A medical condition may have led to a truck striking a vehicle and taking down two poles in Bourne. It happened around 2:30 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Otis rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the incident.
Medical condition may have led to truck taking out two poles by Otis rotary in Bourne
November 29, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
