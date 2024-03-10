Minor flooding reported at high tide Sunday afternoon





WELLFLEET – Minor flooding was reported in some areas at the time of high tide early Sunday afternoon. Wellfleet Police reported that they had some flooding in town. Officers asked people to please avoid the area around Indian Neck toward Nauset Road, and added that Bound Brook was also flooded again. The DPW will head out later at low tide and place a berm at Indian Neck and Bound Brook has been barricaded. For now, please avoid the areas as much as possible.