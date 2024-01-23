You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Missing person located safe in Eastham

January 23, 2024

EASTHAM – For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Cape Cod Tech Rescue Team was called out for a missing person search. This latest search was in the area of the Viking Shores Motel at 5200 Route 6. There is good news that the 62-year-old woman was found safe about 8 AM.

