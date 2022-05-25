Motor vehicle stop leads to seizure of fentanyl and suboxone



YARMOUTH – On Tuesday May 24, 2022, at approximately 8:50 PM, Yarmouth Police Officers Mabe and Buttrick conducted a motor vehicle stop on Station Avenue in South Yarmouth. The vehicle, a 2007 Ford Escape, was being operated by a male identified as Larry Woolfolk from Hyannis.

During the stop Officers located a quantity of narcotics believed to be fentanyl and suboxone strips. The total weight of the baggies containing the suspected fentanyl was 28.4 grams. Also located in the vehicle were digital scales, plastic baggies, and short cut straws. All of which are commonly associated with the use and possession of illegal narcotics.

Based on information and evidence obtained at the scene, the following individual was arrested at the scene and transported the Yarmouth Police Department for processing.

Larry B. Woolfolk, 29 of Hyannis was charged with:

Trafficking Fentanyl More than 10 Grams, C94C/S34E/Q

Possession of Class B Controlled Substance, C94C/S34, Suboxone

Unregistered Motor Vehicle, C90/S9

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445