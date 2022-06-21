PROVINCETOWN – A motorcyclist is in custody after a dangerous ride along Route 6 from Wellfleet into Provincetown sometime after 4 PM Tuesday afternoon. Wellfleet Police attempted to stop the rider who was reportedly operating at high speeds. Police stopped the pursuit because of danger to other motorists. The operator continued through Truro and into Provincetown. The rider reportedly abandoned the bike on Snail Road just off Route 6 in Provincetown. Provincetown Police caught up to the man in the woods and took him into custody. An ambulance was called to evaluate him for minor injuries. He is expected to face a litany of charges. Further details were not immediately available.
Motorcycle operator in custody after dangerous ride from Wellfleet to Provincetown
June 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
