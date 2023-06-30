EASTHAM – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Eastham Friday. The crash happened on Route 6 just past the Salt Pond Visitor Center near Locust Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land in the field behind Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape Trauma Center. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up on the highway while the scene was worked.
Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Eastham
June 30, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Student Loans, New Tech, and the Future of Cape Cod Community College
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – Independence Day, Pak’s Departure and More with the Cape Symphony
- New Septic Regulations Approved by Local Environmental Group
- J-1 Housing Program Starting First Season Strong, Says Chamber
- Town Offices, Operations to Close for July 4
- Affordable Home Lottery Applications End Friday
- Housing and Transit Challenges Continue for Cape Economy
- US Coast Guard Says ‘Presumed Human Remains’ Found in Wreckage of Titan Submersible
- Ahead of 4th of July, Fire Officials Highlight Safety
- Provincetown Begins Full-Time Fire Department Transition
- Meeting on Provincetown, Truro Low-Lying Roads is Thursday
- Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Released at West Dennis Beach
- VIDEO: Barnstable Firefighters Respond to Car Fire