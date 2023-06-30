Motorcyclist airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Eastham

EASTHAM – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Eastham Friday. The crash happened on Route 6 just past the Salt Pond Visitor Center near Locust Road. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land in the field behind Eastham Town Hall to fly the victim to an off-Cape Trauma Center. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Traffic was tied up on the highway while the scene was worked.