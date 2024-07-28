You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist airlifted after Yarmouth crash

July 28, 2024



YARMOUTH – About 10 AM Sunday morning a motorcyclist traveling on Willow Street between Route 6A and Route 6 in Yarmouth reportedly lost control and sideswiped a guard rail. The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike went over the guard rail and down an embankment. The motorcycle continued for a short distance before stopping up against the guard rail. The patient was taken to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries and later flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

