HYANNIS – A motorcycle operator was critically injured after his vehicle reportedly struck a tree in Hyannis. It happened in the area of 239 Straightway around 1:30 AM. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Barnstable Police called for their crash reconstruction unit to investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with tree in Hyannis
April 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- The Chatham Fund Awards $125k in Grants to Those Impacted by COVID-19
- National Alliance on Mental Illness Offers Advice to those Affected by the Pandemic
- Attorney General Launches Website for First Responders and Healthcare Workers
- U.S. Attorney Urges Health Care Sector to Report COVID-19 Related Fraud
- Harvest of Barnstable Continuing Meal Program During Pandemic
- Sandwich Church Donating to Cape Cod Council of Churches Food Pantry
- Toys for Tots Stepping Up to Help Those in Need During Outbreak
- First North Atlantic Right Whale Calves Arrive in Cape Cod Bay
- State Senator Julian Cyr Endorses Susan Moran For State Senate
- CARE to Host Earth Day Music Bingo Wednesday
- U.S. Chamber Launches Save Small Business Fund
- Monomoy Regional Middle School Names Next Principal
- Orleans Offers Grace Period For Taxes Due May 1st Due To COVID-19