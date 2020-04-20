You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist critically injured after collision with tree in Hyannis

April 20, 2020

HYANNIS – A motorcycle operator was critically injured after his vehicle reportedly struck a tree in Hyannis. It happened in the area of 239 Straightway around 1:30 AM. The victim was rushed to Barnstable Municipal Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. Barnstable Police called for their crash reconstruction unit to investigating the cause of the crash.

