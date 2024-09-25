Motorcyclists injured after collisions in Falmouth and Harwich

FALMOUTH – A motorcyclist was injured after reportedly colliding with a tree in Falmouth. The crash happened about 3:45 PM Wednesday on Old Meetinghouse Road and Robert Jean Circle. The rider was transported to Falmouth Police under a trauma alert. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

HARWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Harwich about 4 PM Wednesday. The incident happened on Queen Anne Road at Jilfrey Way. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Harwich Police are investigating.