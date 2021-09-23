You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in collision on Route 6 in Sandwich

Motorcyclist injured in collision on Route 6 in Sandwich

September 23, 2021

SANDWICH – A car and motorcyclist collided on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly before 9:30 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound just before exit 63 (old exit 4). Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Sandwich High School to fly the victim to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Traffic delays were reported approaching the scene.

