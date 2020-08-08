You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Osterville

August 8, 2020

OSTERVILLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Osterville shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved in the crash which happened on South County Road at Bumps River Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

