OSTERVILLE – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Osterville shortly after 4:30 PM Saturday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved in the crash which happened on South County Road at Bumps River Road. The victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Osterville
August 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
