SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Sandwich around 4 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6A and Tupper Road. The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation. At least one other person was treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Motorcyclist injured in crash in Sandwich
September 20, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
