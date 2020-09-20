You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Sandwich

September 20, 2020

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Sandwich around 4 PM. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 6A and Tupper Road. The victim was taken to a hospital for evaluation. At least one other person was treated and released at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

