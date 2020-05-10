You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist injured in crash in Sandwich

May 10, 2020

SANDWICH – A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in Sandwich sometime after 4:30 PM Sunday. The motorcycle reportedly crashed into the woods on Tupper Road. The victim was taken to the Henry T. Wing School on Water Street to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

