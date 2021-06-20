FALMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Falmouth around 6:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) near Falmouth Heights Road. The motorcyclist reportedly suffered serious leg injuries and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land to fly the victim to a trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash in Falmouth
June 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
