Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable crash



WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in West Barnstable around 4:50 PM. The crash happened on Oak Street at Bancroft Circle. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Community College to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN