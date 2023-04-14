WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in West Barnstable around 4:50 PM. The crash happened on Oak Street at Bancroft Circle. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Community College to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable crash
April 14, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Yarmouth Town Meeting Tackling First Major Wastewater Hurdle
- Sunday Journal – AmeriCorps Cape Cod Cleaning Up Canal for Earth Day
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands District Attorney Talks First Months, Opioids, and Abortion
- Mashpee Officials Tackle Santuit Pond Pollution
- OpenCape Becomes A Sustaining Sponsor For The Cape Cod Technology Council
- Downtown Hyannis Façade Program Provides New Business Funding
- Patriots’ Day Closures to Impact Local Towns
- Dennis Holding Candidates Forum on April 18
- State Enacts Limits on Chatham Shellfishing
- Update: US Attorney General Gives Statement on Arrest of MA Guardsman Linked to Leaked Classified Documents
- AG Campbell Secures $41M for Massachusetts in JUUL Settlement
- Barnstable County Getting Money to Help With Housing Crisis
- Open House Events Planned to Review Local Wind Projects