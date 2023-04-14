You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable crash

Motorcyclist seriously injured in West Barnstable crash

April 14, 2023


WEST BARNSTABLE – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in West Barnstable around 4:50 PM. The crash happened on Oak Street at Bancroft Circle. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Community College to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

