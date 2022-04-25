You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Sandwich crash

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Sandwich crash

April 25, 2022

SANDWICH – A car and motorcycle collided in Sandwich around 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 