SANDWICH – A car and motorcycle collided in Sandwich around 6:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Quaker Meetinghouse Road. The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Sandwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after Sandwich crash
April 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
