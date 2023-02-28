Developing: Multiple police units responding to incident in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Multiple Police units were called to Provincetown late Tuesday morning. CWN is checking with Provincetown Police after several readers reported SWAT trucks heading into town. Sources tell CWN officials are working with an emotionally disturbed subject on Commercial Street near the Coast Guard Station. Police are asking people to avoid that area.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

The town of Provincetown posted the following: Units have responded to the area of Commercial St. near the Coast Guard Station in Provincetown for reports of an active barricade situation. Please avoid the area as law enforcement attempt to communicate with the individual and peacefully de-escalate the situation.

_________________

If you or someone you know are in crisis or having suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7/365. Call 988, the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.