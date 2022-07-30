SANDWICH – Mutliple fire units were called to a brush fire on Route 6 in Sandwich around 5:15 PM Saturday. The fire was reported westbound past Exit 59 (Route 130). Motorists should expect slowdowns in the area.
Multiple units called to brush fire along Route 6 in Sandwich
July 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
