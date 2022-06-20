You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Mustang crashes into utility pole, mailboxes early Sunday morning in Brewster

Mustang crashes into utility pole, mailboxes early Sunday morning in Brewster

June 20, 2022

Brewster Fire-Rescue/CWN

BREWSTER

– On Sunday June 19 at 1:30 a.m. Brewster Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Main Street and Paine’s Creek Road. On arrival units found a vehicle had left the roadway and collided with several signs and a telephone pole causing heavy damage to the front of end of the car. The lone occupant was evaluated by firefighters after which the individual refused medical attention. Main Street was closed for approximately one hour to allow Eversource to clear the downed pole.

