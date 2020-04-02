Mystery boat washes up on Edgartown-may have come from Cape Cod



EDGARTOWN – Edgartown Police reported that they are aware of the vessel that has washed up onto State Beach. Working with Sgt. Opie of the Massachusetts Environmental Police police determined this vessel was not part of any search and rescue operation involving the USCG.

The vessel was a wooden boat stripped of engines, fuel tanks and equipment. The vessel was last known to be on Cape Cod. This incident is still under investigation by MEP.

Mariners should use caution as some of the vessel could pose as a navigational hazard. There is debris scattered along the coastline from East Chop to State Beach.