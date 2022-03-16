You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Nantucket man facing drug charges after search warrant executed

Nantucket man facing drug charges after search warrant executed

March 16, 2022

Ariste A. Lemus-Ramirez
Nantucket Police/CWN

NANTUCKET – On Wednesday, members of the Nantucket Police Detective Unit, DEA Task Force, United States Postal Inspection Service, Massachusetts State Police and Barnstable Police K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at 4 Fifth Way in Nantucket.

As a result of the search warrant, Ariste A. Lemus-Ramirez of Nantucket was arrested on multiple drug charges. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Nantucket Police station.

Lemus-Ramirez was charged with Trafficking in a Class A Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B substance, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance.

